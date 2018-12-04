Catholic World News
Resist individualism, care for others, Lithuanian bishops say in Advent message
December 04, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis made a 4-day apostolic journey to Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia in September.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
