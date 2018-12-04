Catholic World News

Abducted Christian students escape from Myanmar militia

December 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Rebels backed by China are targeting Christians in Myanmar’s Shan State (map). The state is 81% Buddhist, 10% Christian, and 7% animist.

