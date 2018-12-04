Catholic World News

Base yourselves in God, mature, and grow, Pope tells young Jesuits

December 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In his talk to the community of the International College of Jesus of Rome, Pope Francis described freedom and obedience as “two positive signs of growth.” He added, “Return to the discussion on service to be like Jesus, to imitate Jesus, Who emptied Himself, Who annihilated Himself and obeyed unto death; the discussion that leads you up to the moment of asking with insistence calumnies, persecutions, humiliations.”

