Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State, at UN climate conference, sees ‘urgent need for swift action’

December 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, is leading the Holy See’s delegation to the 24th UN Climate Change Conference (COP24), which began on December 2 in Katowice, Poland.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!