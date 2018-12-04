Catholic World News

China’s underground priests warn of bleak future without religious freedom

December 04, 2018

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: “We are confused,” a group of underground priests stated. “We fully agree with Pope Francis that the agreement is for pastoral needs, but we do not understand why the Pope accepts those eight illicit bishops.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!