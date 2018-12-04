Catholic World News

Notorious Boston ex-priest again convicted

December 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In 2003, Ronald Paquin pleaded guilty to the repeated assault of an adolescent boy over a three-year period; he was laicized in 2004 and released from prison in 2015. He has been now been convicted on 11 counts of gross sexual misconduct for incidents that took place in the 1980s.

