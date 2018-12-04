Catholic World News

+Father Lambert Greenan, OP, 101

December 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The first editor of the English edition of L’Osservatore Romano (1968-1990), Father Greenan defended St. Paul VI’s encyclical Humanae Vitae. In the latest translation of the Roman Missal, “he fought hard and succeeded in having the words ‘chalice’ instead of ‘cup’ and also ‘for many’ instead of ‘for all’ inserted in the words of Consecration,” according to his obituary.

