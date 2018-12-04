Catholic World News

Kidnapped Claretian priests freed in Cameroon

December 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “In those difficult days our thoughts and prayers went to the martyrs of our congregation,” said one of the Claretian priests kidnapped in the west-central African nation.

