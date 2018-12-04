Catholic World News

US bishops pay tribute to late President Bush

December 04, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Offering prayers for the repose of President George H.W. Bush’s soul and for the consolation of his family, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo said, “We remember with gratitude this great man who spent his life selflessly in service of his country. With an unwavering commitment to building bridges of peace and ensuring our nation’s freedoms, he also inspired many as a devoted husband, father and family patriarch.”

