Palestinian leader meets with Pontiff

December 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on December 3 with President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority. Their conversation, the Vatican reported, centered on prospects for re-starting the peace process in the Holy Land, and particularly for preserving the status of Jerusalem.

