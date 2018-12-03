Catholic World News

Texas prosecutors seized Cardinal DiNardo’s computers

December 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Three computers used by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo were among the items seized by Texas police who raided the offices of the Galveston-Houston archdiocese last week. A log of seized items, mistakenly made public, included multiple files involving charges of abuse by archdiocesan clerics.

