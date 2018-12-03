Chicago archdiocese could close 100 churches in massive reconfiguration
December 03, 2018
» Continue to this story on Chicago Tribune
CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Chicago will close scores of parish churches in a major consolidation process. The “Renew the Church” initiative could result in the closing of one-third of the 351 parishes in the archdiocese. The program is a response to shortages in both funding and clergy. The archdiocese expects to have about 240 priests available for pastoral duty in 2030—as against over 750 listed in 2015.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: ElizabethD -
Dec. 03, 2018 3:57 PM ET USA
It is said that Cupich is not successful at attracting new vocations. Allegedly only one man, a late vocation, entered seminary for Chicago this September.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Dec. 03, 2018 1:04 PM ET USA
Can't blame the pastor of souls, can you? Sort of reminds me of the previous U.S. Administration's "new reality." A defeatist attitude, lack of a plan for growth, loss of faith, or just plain rotten spiritual guidance?