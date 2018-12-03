Catholic World News

Chicago archdiocese could close 100 churches in massive reconfiguration

December 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Chicago will close scores of parish churches in a major consolidation process. The “Renew the Church” initiative could result in the closing of one-third of the 351 parishes in the archdiocese. The program is a response to shortages in both funding and clergy. The archdiocese expects to have about 240 priests available for pastoral duty in 2030—as against over 750 listed in 2015.

