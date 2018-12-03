Catholic World News

Advent calls for vigilance and prayer, Pope tells pilgrims

December 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: During his December 2 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on the readings of the First Sunday of Advent.

