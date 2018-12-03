Catholic World News

Papal appeal for prayer for Syria’s Christians

December 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Let us pray and help Christians to remain in Syria and the Middle East as witnesses of mercy, forgiveness, and reconciliation,” Pope Francis said following his December 2 Sunday Angelus address.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!