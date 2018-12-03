Catholic World News

Pope Francis says he’s worried about homosexuality in the priesthood

December 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope made his remarks in a new book-length interview on consecrated life. The book’s three chapters are entitled “Look at the past with gratitude,” “Live the present with passion,” and “Embrace the future with hope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!