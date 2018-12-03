Catholic World News

Alliances need to be created to face the abuse scandal, Vatican official says

December 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Gabriella Gambino, Ph.D., a mother of five, is Undersecretary for the Section for Life at the Dicastery for the Laity, Family and Life.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!