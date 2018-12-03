Catholic World News
Jerusalem Patriarchate warns against desensitization to Palestinians’ plight
December 03, 2018
» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem
CWN Editor's Note: The article’s author, Saher Kawas, is spokesman for the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
