Catholic World News

Ecumenical leader laments killings of priests in Africa

December 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on World Council of Churches

CWN Editor's Note: Olav Fykse Tveit, a Norwegian Lutheran, has led the World Council of Churches since 2010. In June, Pope Francis made an ecumenical pilgrimage to Geneva for the organization’s 70th anniversary.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!