Catholic World News

German mosques should forego foreign funding, interior minister says

December 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on DPA

CWN Editor's Note: Horst Seehofer, Germany’s interior minister, said earlier this year that “Islam does not belong to Germany. Germany has been forged by Christianity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!