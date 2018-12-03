Catholic World News

EWTN wins lawsuit over HHS contraception mandate

December 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Almost seven years and two presidential administrations later, the government and the courts have now realized what EWTN has been saying all along, that the HHS mandate was an unconstitutional attempt to coerce us into violating our strongly held beliefs,” said Michael Warsaw, EWTN’s chairman and CEO.

