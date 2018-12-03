Catholic World News
In tribute to late Italian bishop, Pope reflects on bitterness, fear, and the newness of the Gospel
December 03, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The Servant of God Antonio (Tonino) Bello (1935-1993) was bishop of Molfetta-Ruvo-Giovinazzo-Terlizzi.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!