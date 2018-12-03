Catholic World News

Combat the ‘open wound’ of drug addiction, Pope tells conference participants

December 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Drug use is gravely harmful to health, human life and society,” Pope Francis told participants in the International Congress on Drugs and Addictions. “All of us are called to combat the production, processing and distribution of drugs worldwide. It is the duty and responsibility of governments courageously to undertake this fight against those who deal in death.”

