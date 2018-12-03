Catholic World News

At cathedral, Pittsburgh bishop listens to survivors recount their abuse

December 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on KDKA-TV

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s just admirable to hear them speak to everyone in a crowd as large as this one,” said Bishop David Zubik, who is holding four listening sessions in his diocese.

