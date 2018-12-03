Catholic World News
Ohio priest sentenced to 12 years in prison
December 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Father Henry Foxhoven, a priest of the Diocese of Steubenville, impregnated a teenage altar girl.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
