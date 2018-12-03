Catholic World News

Pope praises volunteerism based on the Gospel

December 03, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: When motivated by Christ’s teaching, “assistance keeps its human dimension and is not depersonalized,” Pope Francis told members of the Service Centre of the Sardegna Solidale Association (Italian-language link), which is based in Sardinia (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!