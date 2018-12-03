Catholic World News

Op-ed praises prelate as ‘the bishop of Catholic social media’

December 03, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “No Church figure other than the Pope has more followers than [Bishop] Robert Barron,” writes Matthew Hennessey, The Wall Street Journal’s deputy editorial features editor.

