Catholic World News

Catholics. Orthodox should cooperate for peace, care for creation, Pope says

November 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In an annual greeting to the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, Pope Francis said that Catholic and Orthodox believers should “work together today in the search for peace among peoples, for the abolition of all forms of slavery, for the respect and dignity of every human being and for the care of creation.” The message was read by Cardinal Kurt Koch, the president of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity, at celebrations for the feast of St. Andrew, the patron saint of Constantinople.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!