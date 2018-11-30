Catholic World News

European bank regulators signal approval of Vatican reforms

November 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: European banking regulators have assigned the Vatican its own code for international transfers. Rene Bruelhart, the president of the Vatican’s Financial Information Authority, sees the recognition as a sign that the internal reforms have remedied concerns about Vatican financial irregularities. “This is further proof that we have left the past behind,” Rene Bruelhart, the Swiss president of the Vatican’s internal regulator, the Financial Information Authority (AIF), told Reuters.

