Catholic World News

Athens archbishop charges that other European bishops will fund social projects but not churches

November 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on SIR

CWN Editor's Note: “We urgently need to build churches or rent premises as places of worship for the pastoral care of migrants, but we have no money,” said Archbishop Sebastianos Rossolatos. “When we ask for help, we are often told that only social projects can receive funding, that no funding can be granted to the pastoral care and the construction of churches, and that they cannot help us because we are a EU country.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!