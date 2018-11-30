Catholic World News

Ring with Pilate’s name found at archaeological site in West Bank

November 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Haaretz

CWN Editor's Note: The ring, discovered five decades ago, has only recently been deciphered. The Israeli Exploration Journal published an article (Vol. 68/2) stating that “this ring might have belonged to Pontius Pilatus, the prefect of the Roman province of Judaea, or to a person in his administration, either a Jew or a pagan.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!