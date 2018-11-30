Catholic World News

Archdiocese of Santa Fe to file for bankruptcy

November 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on KOB-TV

CWN Editor's Note: The announcement came a day after New Mexico’s attorney general served the archdiocese with a search warrant.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!