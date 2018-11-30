Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone: abuse scandals have cost archdiocese $87M in settlements

November 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “To me this is the deepest betrayal imaginable,” the prelate said. “I can’t express adequately the deepest shame for you, our victims, and for what has been done to you, and for those in positions of authority who did not respond responsibly but rather allowed abusive priests to continue unchecked.”

