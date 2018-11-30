Catholic World News

Lay movements ‘next frontier’ in abuse crisis, former Vatican official says

November 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Rocio Figueroa Alvear, a former member of the Marian Community of Reconciliation (MCR), led the women’s section at the Pontifical Council for the Laity. (The council ceased its activities in 2016 with the creation of the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!