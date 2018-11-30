Catholic World News

In Aleppo, religious sisters help war survivors rebuild lives

November 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: A nun whose community chose to remain in Aleppo rather than leave for a safer place said that staying in the war-torn city has “been a very painful experience, but to be present makes a difference for us and our people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!