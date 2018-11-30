Catholic World News

India: a decade after persecution, Christian life flourishing in Kandhamal

November 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Some 100 Christians died, and 50,000 fled their homes, during a 2008 anti-Christian pogrom in the eastern Indian state of Odisha (Orissa). A decade later, “the faith is spreading, the number of Christians is increasing, vocations to the priesthood and the religious life are flourishing,” an 82-year-old priest said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!