Ethiopia: missionary prelate discusses ‘pre-evangelization’ of Muslim region
November 30, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Capuchin Franciscan Father Angelo Antolini, the apostolic prefect of Robe, discussed the “pre-evangelization” of the nation’s Oromia Region (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
