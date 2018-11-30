Catholic World News

Iraq’s president affirms commitment to religious tolerance, invitation to Pope to visit Iraq

November 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Barham Salih, a 58-year-old Kurdish leader who suffered torture under Saddam Hussein’s regime, assumed office in October and met with Pope Francis on November 24. He made his remarks as the Catholic patriarchs of the Middle East met in Baghdad.

