At weekday Mass, Pope warns against paganization of Christian life

November 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Live the trials of the world, not in a compromise with worldliness or paganism which brings about our destruction, but in hope, separating ourselves from this worldly and pagan seduction by looking to the horizon and hoping in Christ the Lord,” Pope Francis said on November 29 as he preached on Revelation 15:1-4, the first reading of the day.

