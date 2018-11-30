Catholic World News

Separate referendum debate from 2022 general elections, Kenya’s bishops urge

November 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Kenyans are split over the potential timing of a referendum on constitutional amendments. The East African nation of 47 million is 60% Protestant, 23% Catholic, and 11% Muslim.

