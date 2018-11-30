Catholic World News

Vatican official looks forward to adoption of 1st global migration treaty

November 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Many nations are expected to adopt the new Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration in Marrakech, Morocco, on December 10-11. Several nations, including Austria, Australia, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Poland, and the United States, will not sign the treaty.

