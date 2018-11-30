Catholic World News

Islamists fire at house where Asia Bibi’s daughters live

November 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Asia Bibi is the Pakistani Christian woman who was jailed from 2009 to 2018 on an unsupported charge of blasphemy against Islam. The man who has cared for her children said that “in recent days, the Islamists have fired at the gate of our home. We are constantly receiving threats and on more than one occasion we have been followed.”

