Catholic World News

Pope praises the role of shrines in the Church’s life

November 30, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing participants in a conference organized by the Pontifical Council for Promoting the New Evangelization, Pope Francis discussed the importance of popular piety, hospitality, prayer, and the sacraments, especially Confession.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!