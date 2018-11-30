Catholic World News

Pope Francis weighs in on the decommissioning of churches

November 30, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to a conference organized by the Pontifical Council of Culture, the Pope said that when the number of clergy or faithful decline in an area, “decommissioning must not be first and only solution to be considered, nor must it be carried out with the scandal of the faithful. Should it become necessary, it should be inserted in the time of ordinary pastoral planning, be proceeded by adequate information, and be a shared decision, as far as possible.”

