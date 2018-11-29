Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller, in new interview, weighs in on Archbishop Viganò, US bishops, ‘clericalism’

November 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Müller, who served as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017, said, “No one has the right to indict the Pope or ask him to resign!” He defended Pope Francis for “doing everything possible to counter the phenomenon of child abuse” but questioned his frequent use of the term clericalism: “I don’t like this word because it’s ambivalent.” The prelate added that rather than emphasize “pedophilia” and “homosexuality,” what is essential is heeding the Commandments, “always calling sin a sin and recognizing it as such, so as not to fall into the corruption of those who sin and self-justify themselves.”

