Federal, local investigators raid offices of president of US bishops’ conference

November 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston is president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. “The scene outside the archdiocesan offices in Houston on Wednesday morning was extraordinary, with police cars lined up on the street and about 50 uniformed officers headed inside, some carrying boxes to hold evidence,” the Times reported.

