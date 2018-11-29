Catholic World News

Arsonist sets fire to historic church in Cornwall

November 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on Cornwall Live

CWN Editor's Note: The church dominates the skyline of the English city of Penzance, which is located in Cornwall (map).

