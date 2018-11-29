Catholic World News

Russia’s ban on LGBT rallies violates rights, European court rules

November 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia violated the right to freedom of assembly mentioned in the European Convention on Human Rights, a 1953 treaty that Russia signed in 1996.

