In letter to Franciscans, Pope expresses closeness to ‘martyred land of Syria’

November 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Hundreds of bodies have been exhumed from a mass grave in Raqqa, once the capital of ISIS’ territory. Father Hanna Jallouf, one of the Franciscans to whom the Pope addressed the letter, was briefly abducted in 2014.

