Catholic groups pledge to make Church’s voice heard at UN Climate Change Conference

November 29, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, will lead the Holy See’s delegation to the 24th UN Climate Change Conference ( COP24), which begins on December 2 in Katowice, Poland.

