Catholic World News

Congress passes bill to assist Christians, Yazidis in Iraq and Syria

November 29, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Iraq and Syria Genocide Relief and Accountability Act of 2018 ( H.R.390) was sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

